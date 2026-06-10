NILAI, June 10 — Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today indicated that he would not be seeking the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency at the body’s annual congress in September.

The Ruler, who served as FAM president from 2014 to 2017, also said priority should be given to younger candidates to contest the top post.

“There is no need for me. I am from the older generation. Let the younger people contest for the FAM presidency,” His Royal Highness told reporters after attending the 2026 National Track Cycling Championships at the National Velodrome here today.

The FAM Annual Congress is expected to see the election of a new leadership line-up, with attention focused on the posts of president and three vice-presidents.

In January, all FAM executive committee members for the 2025-2029 term resigned collectively and voluntarily with immediate effect following a crisis that engulfed the national football governing body.

The crisis began in September last year when world football governing body, FIFA, confirmed that FAM and seven Harimau Malaya players - Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel - had breached Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC).

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed admiration for the performances displayed by riders at the 2026 National Track Cycling Championships, particularly the rivalry between track cycling stars Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

“In my recollection, this is the first time I have watched a race inside a velodrome. I have never visited any velodrome in Malaysia or elsewhere in the world.

“I am very impressed by the competition and it has given me a better appreciation of track cycling. Credit to all the riders, especially Datuk Azizul and Shah Firdaus,” His Royal Highness said.

The Sultan also expressed hope that Mohd Azizulhasni would be able to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The four-day championships, which began yesterday, will conclude on Friday. — Bernama