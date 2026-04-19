KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong has no plans to retire anytime soon, saying she hopes to continue contributing to the country through the sport.

She said her current focus is to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4.

“Not yet (retiring). Right now, my focus is to keep diving. My target is to qualify for the Asian Games,” she said when met after the National Diving Trials Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Pandelela also expressed satisfaction with her performance at the trials.

She said the injury that had previously troubled her is now well under control, allowing her to perform better.

“The first dive was the most difficult and challenging for me, but I’m grateful for my overall performance today as I managed to surpass the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS),” she said.

Pandelela lived up to expectations by winning the women’s individual 10-metre platform event after scoring a total of 292.05 points from five dives, surpassing the MQS set by Malaysia Aquatics.

Second and third place were secured by fellow national divers Nur Eilisha Rania Muhammad Abrar (283.15) and Lee Yiat Qin (266.8) respectively. — Bernama