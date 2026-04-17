BERLIN, April 17 — Just days after eliminating Spanish giants Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals, Bayern Munich could round off a perfect week by winning the Bundesliga title on Sunday.

Already 12 points clear with five games remaining and with a +78 goal difference, Bayern’s 35th league crown seems a mere formality.

They could seal the title in front of their home fans against Stuttgart, who are third in the table, if they get a better result than Borussia Dortmund do at sixth-placed Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fresh from the outstanding performance against Real, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany may be tempted to rest some of his key starters — particularly with a German Cup semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen three days later.

The league leaders may be on track for a 13th title in 14 years but they have not made the German Cup final since 2020.

While another league title may be a foregone conclusion, they may be kept waiting as Stuttgart’s form means a win on Sunday is far from guaranteed.

Since losing to Bayern in December, Stuttgart have lost just two of 16 league games.

It might not be the last time the sides clash this season, either.

With Stuttgart taking on Freiburg on Thursday in their German Cup semi-final, the two sides could be set for a fourth meeting this season in the final in Berlin in late May.

Bayern opened the season with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup in August.

Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling, who has an impressive seven goals and seven assists in the league this season, said his team would play front-foot football in the league leaders’ backyard.

“You have to play with courage,” Leweling told the Bundesliga website. “You have to be very brave, but not reckless, because they punish every mistake.

“You mustn’t lose your head, you need to play with courage.”

One to watch: Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg)

On a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Hamburg defender Luka Vuskovic has been incredible in his first season in the Bundesliga.

Still a teenager, his efforts in key matches have been a major factor in promoted Hamburg’s battle to beat the drop.

Hamburg face relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Saturday and can all but secure their Bundesliga status for next season with a win.

Vuskovic, 19, is a key part of the defence. The Croatian is coming back from a knee injury but coach Merlin Polzin said on Wednesday he would risk playing him in the high-stakes clash.

“Luka is in the rehabilitation process but I remain optimistic... Given the importance of the game and Luka’s importance to us, we will take a small risk.”

Key stats

78 - Bayern’s goal difference is two greater than their points tally this season of 76. No team in Bundesliga history has ever won the league with a better goal difference than points tally.

36 - Borussia Dortmund had scored in 36 consecutive Bundesliga games until last week’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

3 - Second from bottom Wolfsburg have picked up just three points in 12 games since their last victory, a 2-1 win over St Pauli in January.

Fixtures (1330 GMT unless stated)

Friday

St Pauli v Cologne (1830)

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg, Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen v Hamburg, Union Berlin v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig (1630)

Sunday

Freiburg v Heidenheim, Bayern Munich v Stuttgart (1530), Borussia Moenchengladbach v Mainz (1730) — AFP