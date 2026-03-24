PARIS, March 24 — French Ligue 1 title contenders Lens yesterday objected to the potential rescheduling of their top-of-the-table clash with champions Paris-Saint Germain.

The two teams are due to meet on April 11, but that date became inconvenient for PSG after they thrashed Chelsea last week to set up a quarterfinal against Liverpool. That tie will be played on April 8 and 14, immediately before and after the scheduled Lens game.

The league has already granted PSG, the defending European champions, one postponement, for a match against Nantes that originally fell between the two Chelsea games.

On Monday, a source within PSG’s management told AFP that they had officially requested the postponement.

On Monday evening, Lens, a point behind PSG who have the Nantes game in hand, responded to “the recent surge in public comments”, with a statement of their own.

“Racing Club de Lens made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain from the very first enquiries that it did not wish to see this date changed,” it said.

“Racing Club de Lens remains committed to fairness, clear rules, and respect for all involved. These are simple principles for a fair and well-respected French football.”

On Friday, after Lens beat Angers 5-1, coach Pierre Sage said the club had not asked for similar help earlier in the season and that PSG should not need it.

“We played a French Cup match on a Thursday, and then we had to play on Sunday against Metz,” he said.

“I understand that having rest allows for better performance,” he said, but added that PSG “performs very well, they competes in many trophies, so they understand the constraints.” — AFP