LONDON, March 21 — Antonin Kinsky could be thrown into Tottenham’s battle for Premier League survival after the club revealed number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario requires a hernia operation.

Vicario is still expected to start Sunday’s crucial clash against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest before undergoing surgery.

“The minor procedure for the Italy international goalkeeper has been timed to have as minimal an impact on our season as possible,” Spurs said in a statement.

“Guglielmo will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, and it is hoped that he could return to action within the next month.”

After Sunday, Tottenham do not play again until April 11 due to no FA Cup fixture on the weekend after the March international break.

Kinsky was substituted by interim Spurs boss Igor Tudor just 17 minutes into his Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid last week.

The Czech under-21 international made two glaring errors to gift the Spanish side two goals in their 5-2 first leg victory that propelled them into the quarter-finals.

Vicario has also made a series of high-profile errors in recent weeks, but has reportedly been playing through the pain barrier.

Tottenham sit just one point above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Forest sit outside the bottom three only on goal difference ahead of their showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have not fallen outside English football’s top tier since 1978 but are the only Premier League side without a league win this year.

Tudor hopes the club’s medical staff can deliver some “nice surprises” over the next few weeks.

James Maddison, who has not played a single minute this season due to a knee injury, could be back before the end of the campaign.

Winger Mohammed Kudus is set to be available after the March international break.

“Maddison is already doing interesting things as well,” Tudor told reporters. “With the ball and sprinting as well. I saw him, he is positive.

“We have this big three weeks after the game on Sunday... we need to check but (Kudus) is progressing very well..

“Rodrigo (Bentancur) as well... We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprises in the next weeks which would be very important to have.”

Tudor should have Dominic Solanke available after a minor hip issue and Joao Palhinha took part in training yesterday after being sidelined due to concussion protocols.

A Tottenham fan groups initiative titled “Show Up, Sing Up, Stay Up” aims to produce a raucous pre-match atmosphere in London on Sunday.

A lengthy statement with the rallying cry “All Together, Always” has been shared by the club’s official X account and by a number of Spurs players. — AFP