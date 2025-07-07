KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Malaysia’s professional singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has withdrawn from the 2025 Japan Open Badminton Championships, which will be held from July 15 to 20.

The latest development was reflected on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, which stated that the 27-year-old player will not be competing in the tournament. However, no official statement has been issued by Team LZJ regarding his withdrawal.

Zii Jia injured his ankle during the World Tour Finals last December and made his return in March at the Orleans Masters, where he lost to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 21-23, 7-21 in the quarter-finals.

He then competed in the 2025 All England Championships in Birmingham from March 11 to 16, where he was knocked out in the first round by Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, 21-19, 16-21, 12-21.

The world number eight subsequently withdrew from the 2025 Swiss Open in Basel, Switzerland, held from March 18 to 23, due to the same ankle injury.

Last Saturday, the National Sports Council (NSC) confirmed that Zii Jia is in good condition and that there is nothing to be concerned about regarding his cryptic social media sketches shared on Friday.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin said the council, along with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, had contacted Team LZJ to seek clarification over Zii Jia’s actions.

The cryptic post by Zii Jia has since garnered over 131,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments, sparking speculation over its meaning, including claims that he may be facing personal health or mental health issues. — Bernama