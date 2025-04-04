SUZUKA, April 4 — McLaren’s championship leader Lando Norris went fastest in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday with home racer Yuki Tsunoda sixth on his Red Bull debut.

Tsunoda was 0.623sec slower than Norris’s quickest lap of 1min 28.549sec and 0.107sec behind Red Bull teammate and four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Mercedes’ George Russell was second, 0.163sec behind Norris.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen.

Japan’s Tsunoda was catapulted into a Red Bull seat last week when Liam Lawson was axed just two races into the Formula One season.

Lawson, back in an RB car following his demotion, was 13th.

Tsunoda looked determined to make the most of his chance in warm sunshine on a Suzuka track that he is very familiar with.

“Let’s focus on ourselves,” he said over the team radio, later adding that the car was “interesting” to drive.

Verstappen is looking for his fourth straight Japanese Grand Prix title but he did not appear happy with his car.

“It’s super-weird man, the car is flexing a lot,” the Dutchman said over the team radio.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman was first out on the track and he was quickly followed by the rest of the field under a clear blue sky but some wind.

Norris went into the gravel midway through the session and he was joined later on by Williams’ Alex Albon and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Norris is looking for his second grand prix win in three races this weekend after triumphing in the season-opener in Australia.

Teammate Oscar Piastri won the grand prix in Shanghai in a McLaren one-two but he was well down the timesheets in first Suzuka practice, in 15th. — AFP