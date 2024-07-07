BERLIN, July 7 — At the Euro 2024 quarter-finals yesterday, Netherlands was up against Turkiye, while England met Switzerland.
Netherlands 2-1 Turkiye
Netherlands mounted a remarkable comeback to beat Turkiye, setting up a semi-final clash against England in the Euro 2024.
England 0-0 Switzerland (5-3 penalties)
In a separate quarter-final, England triumphed over Switzerland on penalties, advancing to face the Netherlands in the next stage of the tournament.
