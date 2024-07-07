BERLIN, July 7 — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said his team proved they had “a big heart” as they came from behind to beat Turkiye 2-1 yesterday to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Two goals inside seven minutes helped the Dutch defeat Turkiye in a tight quarter-final clash in Berlin and set up a final-four date with England on Wednesday.

Stefan de Vrij headed home an equaliser in the 70th minute after Samet Akaydin sent Turkiye ahead, before Murt Muldur’s own goal six minutes later handed Netherlands the victory.

“I think for the whole nation it’s something special, we’re a small nation and we’re in the semis with England, France and Spain, and we’re really proud,” Koeman told reporters.

“We had to suffer tonight, but that’s the same across the whole Euros, they gave everything, it was a really emotional match.

“We had a big heart—sometimes we get criticism about that, that we don’t have that compared to other nations, (but) the players showed a big heart tonight.”

Turkiye fans dominated in the stands given their large diaspora in Germany but the Dutch survived the flares and piercing whistles to scrape through.

“We had to suffer — it’s a great success to be able to play the semi-final,” added Koeman.

“You saw tonight there are no small nations, you need to fight and play well, there are difficult moments in a game whoever your opponent are.” — AFP