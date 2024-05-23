KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malaysia kicked off their campaign in the Sepak Takraw World Cup team event with an easy 3-0 win over Brunei in their opening Group C match at Stadium Titiwangsa here today.

Fresh from lifting the doubles and regu titles yesterday, Ahmad Jais Baharun’s charges started on the right footing when Regu A comprising Amirul Zazwan Amir, Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam and Baihakki A’ripin collected the first point with a 15-11, 15-7 win.

The Regu B of Muhammad Zaim Razali, Muhammad Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican and Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim kept up the momentum by scoring a 15-7, 15-9 win for the second point.

Regu C comprising Farhan Adam, Zuhri Muhammad Zain and Mohamad Azlan Alias then wrapped up the match with a 15-6, 15-5 win.

Advertisement

Malaysia will face Japan in their next group match tomorrow.

Muhammad Shahalril Aiman told reporters later that they would not take Japan lightly in their bid to qualify for the final.

“Alhamdulillah we won. To me, the coach fielded all the players to give them a feel of the team event.

Advertisement

“After this, whoever is fielded has promised to give their best,” he said.

In the opening Group A match, Indonesia beat Vietnam 3-0 and will play Singapore next.

Sepak takraw giants Thailand beat India 3-0 in Group B and will meet China in the second match. — Bernama