KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — After going through the trials and tribulations to gather various titles in local and international competitions, national mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See have decided to bid farewell from competitive badminton.

Peng Soon-Yee See made the announcement after going down 10-21, 6-21 to Cheng Xing-Li Qian from China in the 2024 Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil today.

Recollecting the start of an aspiring career in badminton with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Peng Soon said he had to endure six months of hardship without salary or income, while attending trials and waiting to be absorbed into the BAM fold as an 18 year-old.

Peng Soon, now 36, had during that time even doubted if badminton was the right career path that he had chosen.

“From my state (Penang), joined the BAM, six months no income or salary but food wasn’t a problem. No regrets, because through badminton I have seen the world, many traditions and culture all over the world.

“(Naturally) worked hard in training until now, not easy. I just wish to tell the young players that if they want to become a national player it is not easy. National players to reach world standard must work hard, there is no short cut,” he said.

Asked about his success in winning the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil with Goh Liu Ying which will certainly remain the highest point of his career, Peng Soon said he was thankful and grateful to many people because through the success many people began to realise that a mixed doubles category existed in the badminton world.

However, he feels the mixed doubles category remains in the shadows of the more popular singles and doubles competitions.

“I hope the BAM will continue to give prominence to mixed doubles as an important part because I feel mixed doubles can progress,” he said adding that the country’s badmintonn legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei is an icon with no parallel because he had his own aura for the game.

Peng Soon said after his retirement from competitive badminton, he would focus on the Chan Peng Soon Badminton Academy as well as consider offers for coaching, including from the BAM.

Meanwhile, Yee See said the age factor was not the main reason for deciding to bid farewell to competitive badminton but rather felt the time has come to seek a new venture in life.

The 29-year old shuttler said contributing a winning point in the 2021 Sudirman Cup competition in Vantaa, Finland would remain etched in her memory.

Peng Soon had in 2019 quit the BAM to continue his career as a professional mixed doubles player with partner Goh Liu Ying.

The duo qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, their third appearence after the career-high silver medal feat at the Rio Olympics in 2016 after making their debut in 2012 in London.

However, Peng Soon and Liu Ying decided to part ways in 2021 and soon after decided to partner Yee See in 2022 and went on to win the 2023 Kuala Lumpur Masters. — Bernama