BARCELONA, May 9 — Spanish teenager Pau Cubarsi, who has been turning heads with his mature performances in central defence in his breakout season, has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2027, the La Liga side announced in a statement today.

“FC Barcelona and player Pau Cubarsi have reached an agreement to extend his contract, which will tie him to the club until June 30, 2027,” wrote Barca, adding that the new contract contains a release clause worth €500 million (RM2.5 billion).

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being thrown into action by coach Xavi Hernandez in January and, along with 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, is the new face of a rejuvenated Barca.

He has put in some outstanding performances, notably in the Champions League against Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, and has provided the stability that had been lacking in a shaky Catalan defence.

Called up to the Spanish national team for a friendly against Colombia after just a dozen appearances for his club, Cubarsi is expected to be part of La Roja’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany next June. — AFP

