GEORGE TOWN, May 9 — Penang have maintained their 40-gold target for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Sarawak from August 17-25.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said the state would compete in 36 out of the 37 sports, involving 488 events, hoping to win at least one medal in every sport.

“The 40-gold target is just a benchmark. If possible, we want more than that and we hope Sarawak will be a goldmine for our athletes.

Advertisement

“We have high hopes that boxing will be one of the main gold medal contributors but that doesn’t mean we have forgotten other sports which delivered surprise gold medals in previous editions,” he told reporters after the launch of the 100-day countdown to the 21st edition of Sukma here today.

In the previous Sukma edition held in Kuala Lumpur, Penang athletes bagged 30 gold medals to surpass their 26-gold target.

Daniel said they are now in the final phase of shortlisting the athletes who will represent the state, adding that the total number of athletes has yet to be finalised. — Bernama

Advertisement