KUCHING, May 9 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has made a clarion call to the state’s athletes to work hard and bring glory to hosts Sarawak in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024.

He hoped all Sarawak athletes would give their best and win many medals.

“Fly the Sarawak flag as high as the flagpole at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi; there is no reason for our athletes not to excel.

“Since Sarawak is already at the forefront of the green economy, ensure we also lead in sports. Make your best preparations and be focused,” he said at a ceremony to mark the 100-day countdown to Sukma XXI, the largest in the history of the games.

Abang Johari said this year’s Sukma events will be telecast live by the TVS station.

Meanwhile, state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today’s ceremony was significant for the Sarawak contingent which will participate in Sukma XXI, which will be held from August 17 to 24.

“A total of 488 events will be contested, comprising 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 35 mixed or open events in 37 sports.

“Sukma XXI Sarawak 2024 will gather 12,619 people from various contingents, comprising 9,927 athletes and 2,692 officials,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the 37 sports will be staged in nine divisions — Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

Sukma, which was introduced in 1986, has been staged in Sarawak twice, in 1990 and 2016. — Bernama