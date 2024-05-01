CHENGDU, May 1 — After topping Group D, South Korea will continue their bid to defend the Uber Cup crown when they face Taiwan in the last eight of 2024 edition, here.

Based on the draw ceremony in Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre, the current world number one women’s singles An Se Young-led team, will meet the Group B runner-up, this Friday.

If they beat Taiwan, South Korea, the two-time champions, will play either three-times champion, Indonesia, who progressed to the quarter-finals as Group C runner-up, or Group B champion, Thailand, in the semi-finals with the tie set to be played on Saturday.

The hosts and Group A winner, China, on the other hand, will entertain Group D runner-up, Denmark, in the last eight tomorrow.

China, who are also the most successful team in Uber Cup with 15 titles, or Denmark will lock horns against six-times champions and Group C winner, Japan or Group A runner-up, India in the semis.

Japan will meet India, also tomorrow.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday while final will be held this Sunday. — Bernama

