KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysia Games (Sukma) Supreme Council has officially agreed that the 2024 Sukma to be hosted by Sarawak from August 17 to 24, will feature 37 sports with 488 events contested.

The National Sports Council (NSC) in a statement today stated that the 488 events will comprise 236 events in the men’s category, 217 events in the women’s category and 35 mixed or open events and that the decision was made in the meeting that was chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The statement added that for an event to be held, there must be a minimum participation from six states while the events will be organised at nine districts in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman and Betong.

“The organisers have identified five Games Villages to accomodate athletes from 15 contingents. The five are Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Kota Samarahan, Kolej Laila Taib in Sibu, UiTM Campus Mukah, UPM Campus in Bintulu and IKBN in Miri,” said the statement.

The NSC said among issues that were resolved by the Sukma Supreme Council was the issue of dual registration involving 108 athletes.

The issue was resolved by the NSC and the 2024 Sarawak Sukma Secretariat through mutual agreement by state contingents involved.

The Sarawak Secretariat has also set the date for the 2024 Sarawak Sukma’s 100-day countdown as May 9 and officiated by the premier of Sarawak. — Bernama

