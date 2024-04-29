KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has announced the adoption of Financial Fair Play (FFP) within the Malaysia League (M-League) competition for the 2024/2025 season.

In a statement, MFL said a study was conducted by the MFL Club Licensing Unit to align it with the local football ecosystem and had referred to FFP guidelines from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

“As a result of this study, the adapted system for the M-League’s FFP implementation has been approved by the MFL board during a meeting held on March 6.

“The first year of FFP in the M-League is considered an introductory period to monitor player and staff salary payments, which are key issues faced in the league, and to enhance club responsibilities in ensuring strong financial stability,” the statement read.

Advertisement

MFL said that after the submission process of documentation and monitoring procedures implemented by M-League clubs starting from the second year onwards, it will monitor and enforce regulations on revenue and prudent spending to ensure the long-term sustainability of clubs.

MFL conducted the first FFP briefing session online with all clubs on April 25, attended by MFL FFP chairman, Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif.

Following this session, a workshop will be organised soon to discuss the new FFP regulations to be implemented for the 2025/2026 season. — Bernama

Advertisement