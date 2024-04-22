LONDON, April 22 — Bruno Fernandes admitted Manchester United must “do so much better” after they squandered a three-goal lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry on Sunday before winning the penalty shootout.

The Premier League side scraped through at Wembley after the game ended 3-3, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive spot kick, with Fernandes also converting.

“We put ourselves in a difficult position and should have killed it earlier but we didn’t,” Fernandes told ITV.

“We have to do so much better.”

Asked if beating rivals Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup final — a repeat of last year’s end-of-season showpiece — would signal success, the captain said the club will “never be successful if we win (only) the FA Cup”.

“The standard of this club is much higher than what we have been doing. We have to do better in the (Premier) League, the League Cup and in Europe,” he added.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who headed the team’s second goal in a chaotic 120-minute game, said the players had “found a way” to win.

“It sums up our season — we had great control and played well for 60 minutes but then we conceded out of nothing,” he said.

“Then I don’t know, it seems like the world wanted Coventry to go on and do it. We showed great character to stick with it and it was important to win the shootout.” — AFP