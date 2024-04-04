GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — Sports associations in Penang have welcomed the state government’s provision of a RM500 allowance under the Performance Incentive Allowances scheme to athletes representing the state in international competitions.

Penang Muay Thai Association president Mohamad Hilme Ibrahim described it as a commendable effort to motivate athletes to excel and bring honour to the state and country.

“This RM500 allowance is a significant boost for athletes, given the high costs associated with international competitions. It serves as pocket money to encourage them to strive further and opens doors for other incentives provided by the National Sports Council (NSC) and Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS),” he said.

Penang Judo Association president Datuk Andrew Lim Tatt Keong also lauded the initiative, describing the allowance as a positive step in encouraging exponents to participate in more international competitions.

He emphasised the importance of financial support for athletes during international tournaments, acknowledging that while the RM500 may seem modest, it does ease some of the financial burden they face when competing abroad.

“We appreciate this incentive, but we also hope the government will offer additional financial assistance to further motivate athletes and promote a wider range of sports,” he added.

State Sports, Youth and Health Committee chairman Gooi Zi Sen confirmed the approval of the allowance of RM500 per person during a management committee meeting on March 21, adding that the Penang State Sports Council (MSNPP) will allocate RM60,000 annually to incentivise 120 participation among the national athletes from Penang.

Eligibility for the allowance includes Penang athletes representing national teams recognised by the relevant sports governing bodies, international sports associations, the National Sports Council (NSC), or the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and athletes must be listed in the MSNPP database.

Applications must be submitted to the MSNPP at least 14 days before leaving for tournaments through the Sports Development Officer (SDO) or the State Sports Association and payment will be channelled into the athlete’s bank account online. — Bernama