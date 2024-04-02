KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — National men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong still has a chance to represent the country in the 2024 Thomas Cup as it is estimated he would have enough time to get into fighting trim before the biennial tournament opens on April 27 in Chengdu, China.

Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky informed that the world number 18, who underwent surgery on his back in February, had resumed training.

“There is definitely (still a chance for Thomas Cup) because (I think) Tze Yong is ready because we still have one month (before it starts).

“Tze Yong has a (back) condition, we can see he can execute better movement, but maybe he is still a little careful in making extreme manoeuvres (in addition to) the movements to cover the big court, (but) it is already positive from what I have seen,” he said here today.

Tze Yong was confirmed to be suffering from spinal pain due to an injury sustained during the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) in Shah Alam, Selangor, in February.

The 23-year-old player is skipping the opportunity to make his debut at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug 11 and even withdrew from participating in the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China on April 9-14.

The 2024 Thomas Cup takes place from April 27 to May 5 in Chengdu, China. — Bernama

