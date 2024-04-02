KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Top national women’s badminton doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will most likely not play at the upcoming 2024 Uber Cup in Chengdu, China from April 27 to May 5.

Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the management unanimously agreed with the decision.

“I can say it’s 90 per cent (certain). Currently we have senior player Teoh Mei Xing but for others we will wait and see, maybe when they play the next two events, to look at their advantages, including younger players,” he told reporters at the ABM in Bukit Kiara here today.

Rexy had previously hinted in March that Pearly-Thinaah might be excluded from the 2024 Uber Cup squad to allow them to focus on preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Tenth-seeded Malaysia has never won the Uber Cup and faces a tough challenge this year after being drawn in Group B with fourth-seeded Thailand, sixth-seeded Taiwan and Australia. — Bernama

