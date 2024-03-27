MADRID, March 27 ― Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium today.

The hosts dominated proceedings early on and opened a two-goal lead with a penalty from Rodri and a Dani Olmo strike, but Rodrygo reduced the deficit before the break after a mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Brazil teenager Endrick came off the bench to equalise from a corner four minutes into the second half, but Rodri put Spain back in the lead from the spot in the 86th minute.

Advertisement

However, Brazil managed to level again five minutes into added time when Galeno was fouled inside the box and Paqueta stroked home from the spot. ― Reuters

Advertisement