MIAMI, March 24 — Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek cruised to straight set victories at the Miami Open today while the home nation suffered a series of early exits.

Spaniard Alcaraz was simply too much for his compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena as he powered to a 6-2 6-1 win in 85 minutes.

In the WTA event, Swiatek was even more dominant, beating Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-1 as the rain impacted tournament packed in the big names including postponed matches from Friday.

Alcaraz is looking to complete the “Sunshine Double” after his victory in Indian Wells last week and the two-time Grand Slam winner looked in formidable form.

The 20-year-old was on top from the start, powerful from the baseline but willing to approach the net as he hit 10 winners to one in the opening set.

He saved all three break points that he faced against his 64th ranked opponent, who asked some tough questions at times but usually received an emphatic response.

Alcaraz has now won 11 straight matches against Spaniards but in the third round will face the winner of the contest between France’s Gael Monfils and Australian Jordan Thompson.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the Australian Open champion ranked third in the world, made a confident start to his bid in Miami with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot and qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

Progress was also straightforward for defending champion Daniil Medvedev who advanced into the third round with a 6-4 6-2 win over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

But it was a tough day for the American men.

Taylor Fritz was upset by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets as three of the four top ranked US men tumbled out of the tournament.

Wearing the bright yellow of Brazil, Seyboth Wild, ranked 76th in the world and cheered on by loud support from his compatriots on stadium court, produced some impressive winners and some flamboyant shots on his way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 12th-seeded Fritz.

“I played a really solid match today, I barely missed,” said Seyboth Wild after his win.

Fritz’s early departure came shortly after Francis Tiafoe went out to another lower-ranked player in Australian Christopher O’Connell.

O’Connell, battled to a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) win over the 21st-seeded Tiafoe after play began following a three-hour rain delay.

Tommy Paul had to retire with an ankle injury in his match against fellow American, wild card Martin Damm. Paul had won the first set 6-4 and was 2-1 down in the second when he abandoned.

Greek 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also headed for the exit door at the Hard Rock Stadium after he was upset by 126th ranked Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

The 24-year-old Shapovalov snapped an eight match losing streak against top 20 players as he won back-to-back games at a Masters 1000 event for the first time since Cincinnati in 2022.

Britain’s Andy Murray, a two-time winner in Miami, advanced to the third round with a 7-6 (7/0) 6-3 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Murray, who has said he will probably retire later this year, celebrated with some passion after clinching the win, his first against a top-50 opponent since August.

File photo of Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacting after winning match point against Greece’s Maria Sakkari during the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters women’s final tennis match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, on March 17, 2024. — AFP pic

Swiatek comfortable

Swiatek needed just 67 minutes to cruise past Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-1 6-1 and the Pole was pleased with her progress.

“I was feeling really pretty confident and I just wanted to see how I’m going to feel the surface. It was all really comfortable, so I’m happy,” she said.

Japan’s Noami Osaka continued her increasingly impressive form with a 6-2 7-6 (7/5) win over 17th ranked Elina Svitonlina, in a battle of two women who have returned to the tour after giving birth.

Sixth-seed Ons Jabeur suffered an upset with 21-year-old Russian Elina Avanesyan, ranked 65th in the world, running out a 6-1 4-6 6-3 winner.

American woes continued on the women’s side of the tournament with Sloane Stephens crashing out to Romanian Sorana Cirstea who triumphed 6-2, 6-1.

However Jessica Pegula advanced to the third round after her opponent Zhu Lin had to retire ill while trailing 6-4, 4-1 in the second set. — AFP