BERLIN, March 17 — Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said Saturday he was unsure if Harry Kane would play during the international break after injuring his ankle.

Kane, who scored on Saturday to extend his league goal tally to 31 this season, was subbed off late in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt after clattering into the goalpost while trying to reach a ball.

Freund said Bayern were “in close coordination” with England about Kane and told reporters the striker “will take no risks” with injury.

England play friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this week. Bayern’s next match is at home to Borussia Dortmund on March 30.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said after the game he “hoped the incident was just a scary moment.”

“He slipped and fell into the net and twisted his ankle. He’s cooling it down with ice and we don’t have a diagnosis yet.

“When Harry goes off it’s never a good sign because Harry never goes off when there’s still goals to score.”

Kane on Saturday broke a 60-year-old record for most goals scored in a debut season in the Bundesliga.

His 31 goals from 26 games overtook German legend Uwe Seeler, who scored 30 goals in the 1963-64 season for Hamburg.

Bayern are on a run of 11 straight Bundesliga titles but sit seven points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

The German champions on Friday drew Arsenal in the Champions League quarter finals. — AFP