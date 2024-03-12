LONDON, March 12 — Fenway Sports Group, owners of Premier League title contenders Liverpool, announced on Tuesday the appointment of the club’s former sporting director Michael Edwards as their chief executive of football.

FSG said in a statement that the 44-year-old would assume a broad range of responsibilities “including leading efforts to identify and recruit new leadership” for Liverpool’s football operation.

Edwards arrived at Anfield in 2011 as Liverpool’s head of analytics before eventually taking on the role of sporting director in 2016. He left following the expiry of his contract in 2022.

The club need to find a replacement for manager Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January that he would be leaving at the end of the season, and are also currently without a sporting director.

Liverpool are level on 64 points with league leaders Arsenal, but behind on goal difference, and one point ahead of champions Manchester City.

“He returns to us in a role with greater seniority than he held previously and with a wider remit,” said FSG president Mike Gordon in a statement.

“He will take over responsibilities I have previously held regarding oversight and management of Liverpool FC’s football operation.

“Fulfilling that role has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and handing it over and returning to a more traditional role in ownership is something I have been hoping to do for some time, but only if we could find the right individual or structure.”

Edwards looked forward to fresh challenges and opportunities, including FSG acquiring a second club.

“One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation,” he said.

“I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.” — Reuters