KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia’s challenge at the French Open 2024 came to an end as the nation’s top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, were defeated by the world number two pair, Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae from South Korea, in the quarterfinals at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, the 2022 world champions, lost 19-21 and 16-21 in the match that lasted 43 minutes.

Min Hyuk-Seung Jae will next face either the tournament’s top seeds, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty from India, or the Thai pair of Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren.

Meanwhile, Aaron-Wooi Yik can redeem themselves at the All England Open scheduled to begin this Tuesday when they face compatriots, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, as early as the first round of the tournament. — Bernama

