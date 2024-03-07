Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei ended their 2024 French Open campaign early after losing their second match to China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, the world number four seeded pair, today.

The Malaysian pair ranked world number nine, lost 18-21, 14-21 in straight sets during a match that last 47 minutes at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle in Paris.

Today’s defeat was the second for Tang Jie-Ee Wei after the 2023 World Tour Finals where they lost 10-21 and 13-21 in straight sets although the duo had beaten Yan Zhe-Dong Ping 21-15, 19-21, 21-19 during the 2023 Thailand Open.

Yan Zhe-Dong Ping will now face seventh seeds in the tournament, Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun from South Korea or Terry Hee Yong Kai-Jessica Tan Wei Han from Singapore in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Two other Malaysian pairs, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, will see action later tonight in Paris (early morning Malaysian time). — Bernama

