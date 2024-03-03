WOLFSBURG, March 3 — Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said Saturday he was confident star striker Serhou Guirassy would stay with the club beyond the summer.

Guirassy scored a brace in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Wolfsburg which helped cement third place in the table, while lifting his goal tally to 20 this season after just 18 league games.

This lofty position is a long way from Stuttgart’s showing last term, where the side needed to win a two-legged play-off tie to stay in the top division.

“In the past two transfer windows everyone said he’d be out the door,” Wohlgemuth told reporters after Saturday’s match.

“Both times he stayed.”

Guirassy, 27, had been linked with a winter move to Manchester United but decided to stay in Stuttgart. The French-born Guinean international has a contract until 2026 with Stuttgart.

Wohlgemuth said Guirassy’s future was “totally open, because our finishing spot on the table is totally open”.

“We speak a lot and he feels comfortable here.”

Stuttgart were Bundesliga champions in 2006-07 but have spent two of the past 10 seasons in the second division. This season the club are on track to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

“Sometimes we have to rub our eyes,” the sporting director said of the club’s rapid rise this campaign.

“We’ve got it in our hands so we don’t want to give it up.” — AFP