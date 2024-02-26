KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The success of national track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Asri in winning the women’s Keirin gold at the 2024 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in New Delhi has not only changed the landscape of cycling in the country, but provided a positive indicator to the future of sports in the country.

The 20-year-old cyclist certainly has a bright future in the sport which has been dominated by male cyclists, especially the likes of Datuk Azizulhasni Awang.

In expressing his confidence, Azizulhasni, also known as the Pocket Rocketman for his prowess in winning numerous titles and accolades for the country on the global stage, said though she stands at only 1.52m tall, Nurul proved that size does not determine the success of any athlete.

“The success in winning the gold medal at the ACC in New Delhi, India yesterday is a positive news for the cycling squad, especially to Nurul Izzah (Izzati) @izzahmdasri since it is the first Asian title for her.

“ACC in New Delhi is the best time and platform for national cyclists to show their potential and excel at the international stage, including winning titles.

Nurul Izzah (Izzati) showed plenty of courage and determination to overcome her opponents against all odds,” he said through a Facebook posting today.

The Kedah-born Nurul Izzah ended the country’s a 12-year gold medal drought in women’s Keirin at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome in New Delhi, India after beating China’s Tong Mengqi.

Azizulhasni also commended Anis Amira Rosidi for putting up a splendid performance during the race to snatch a bronze medal despite having to compete in the race with an injury.

“To the brothers Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom @shahfirdaus95 and Muhammad Ridhwan Shahrom @muhammad_ridwan01, Azizulhasni also commended them for their efforts. I hope the brothers will not give up hope and continue to work hard in search of excellence and success,” he said. — Bernama