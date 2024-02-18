LONDON, Feb 18 —English second-tier leaders Leicester’s four-match winning streak came to an end with a 2-1 loss at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But the Foxes remained nine points clear at the top despite the defeat.

Boro’s Finn Azaz and Sam Silvera scored before half-time and it was not until the 85th minute that Leicester pulled a goal back, through former England striker Jamie Vardy.

“It was just one of those days you have to drop points,” said Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement

“We created many chances before their goal, we pushed until the end and tried until the end and that’s the most important thing.”

All three clubs relegated from the Premier League last season are in pole position to bounce straight back up, although only the top two at the end of the regular campaign are guaranteed promotion.

Leeds won 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday to regain second place from Southampton, themselves 2-0 winners at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Advertisement

Willy Gnonto opening the scoring early on for Leeds and Georginio Rutter made the game safe midway through the second half.

“I am a happy man first of all because no other side since October has managed to come away from here with three points,” said Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

“We got a really good start with the goal early on because Plymouth are a good side and hard to beat, especially in home games, so it was a very good opening 10 to 15 minutes for us.”

Ipswich won 2-1 at Swansea to go fourth, Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin scoring either side of a Jerry Yates equaliser.

Rotherham were left rooted to the bottom of the Championship after they lost at home to Watford and Sheffield Wednesday beat Millwall.

Yaser Asprilla’s goal for Watford condemned Rotherham to a fourth straight defeat, the Millers now without a win since December 26.

First-half goals from forwards Anthony Musaba and Ike Ugbo secured victory for Wednesday, with substitute Ashley Fletcher’s sending off for two bookable offences too late to change the course of the game.

Fellow relegation candidates Queens Park Rangers also enjoyed a morale-boosting win, with Ilias Chair scoring the only goal at Bristol City.

Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray, sacked by Sunderland in December, saw his new side come from behind to beat his old club 2-1.

Jack Clarke put Sunderland ahead but Birmingham responded with goals from Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi. — AFP