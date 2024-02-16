KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The national contingent ended the campaign of the Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, with another gold medal haul after Wong Kar Gee topped the T11/T12 men’s (vision impairment) long jump event yesterday.

Kar Gee recorded a leap of 6.80 metres (m) to clinch the gold, edging out challenger Chen Shichang of China who took silver (6.39m) and Russia’s Maksim Shavrikov rounded out the podium with a bronze medal (6.08m).

The national women’s shotput athlete, Noor Imanina Idris had to settle for the silver medal for the F11/F12/F20 women’s (vision/intellectual impairment) shot put event with a record of 10.66m.

Brigila Clair from Mauritius won the competition by securing 11.70m, while the bronze went to Gulbakhyt Kaiyrzhanova from Kazakhstan (6.84m).

The F54/F55 (physical impairment) shot put event also saw Mohammad Zikri Zakaria contribute bronze (9.69m) for the country while Hamed Amiri, from Iran, bagged gold with a throw of 12.43m, and the silver medal went to Olokhan Musayev from Azerbaijan (10.92m).

The achievements of the three athletes saw Malaysia take home a total of eight medals — 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze — at the tournament, which started on Tuesday. — Bernama