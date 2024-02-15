KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has fulfilled her promise by approving a victory incentive of RM96,000 for the national men’s five-a-side hockey team.

This is in recognition of the team finishing runners-up in the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup held in Muscat, Oman from January 28-31.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), who announced the good news in a brief statement on social media today, also thanked Hannah and the National Sports Council (NSC) for the incentive.

Hannah, while waiting for the arrival of coach Wallace Tan’s team from Muscat at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on February 2, had said that the squad would receive the incentive of RM80,000 under the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam).

Advertisement

She said the ministry would also reimburse the money spent by the MHC for the World Cup campaign.

Malaysia emerged runners-up in the Hockey5s World Cup after losing 5-2 to European giants the Netherlands in the final held at the Oman Hockey Stadium. — Bernama

Advertisement