LONDON, Jan 5 — Tottenham Hotspur must build a team capable of winning competitions on a consistent basis rather than just focusing on ending their 16-year wait for a trophy, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

The last time Spurs fans were able to celebrate silverware was the 2008 League Cup, though the club have come close on several occasions in recent years, making it to the Champions League final in 2019 and the League Cup final in 2015 and 2021.

They also finished runners-up in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season.

“At a club like this, I don’t think winning one trophy should be the holy grail,” Postecoglou told reporters ahead of their FA Cup game against Burnley later on Friday.

“It should be creating a team and a club that is competing for trophies every year.

“There can’t be a desperation to win a trophy because it cures all ills — it doesn’t. As soon as you win one, what do you think the fans are going to say? ‘It’s OK ... you don’t have to win one for another 15 or 16 years?’ No. They’ll want more.

“I am determined to bring success to the club but it is not a desperation for something that will give us some respite for what is ahead. When you’re a big club there should be a constant demand for success.”

Asked if he pictured himself lifting trophies at Spurs, Postecoglou, who has won titles in Japan, Scotland and Australia, quipped: “I’ve got real pictures. Quite a few. I just look at the ones I have got.

“Winning is what drives me. I start every year hoping there is a picture by the end of it of me with a team lifting a trophy.” — Reuters