SEPANG, Jan 1 — The Harimau Malaya squad under the guidance of Kim Pan-gon were all set to leave for Doha, Qatar early this morning to play in the 2023 Asian Cup scheduled to be held from Jan 12 to Feb 10, 2024.

The players and coaches looked fresh and in high spirits, as they took the opportunity to extend New Year greetings to fans and media personnel waiting for their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 here last night.

The national squad wee scheduled to leave for Doha at 2.25am on Malaysia Airlines flight MH164.

Malaysia, who ended a 42-year wait to qualify on merit for the Asian Cup, will begin their Group E campaign against Jordan on Jan 15, followed by Bahrain (Jan 20) and two-time champions South Korea (Jan 25).

Harimau Malaya are targeting to create history by qualifying for the round of 16 after failing to clear the group stage in the three editions they participated in.

Pan-gon’s charges will first play Syria in an international friendly match in Doha on Jan 8.

The last time Malaysia played in the Asian Cup was when they co-hosted the tournament in 2007. — Bernama

