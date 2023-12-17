BARCELONA, Dec 17 — Sevilla sacked coach Diego Alonso on Saturday following a dire run of form which leaves them 16th in La Liga.

The Uruguayan was dismissed in the wake of a 3-0 home defeat by Getafe.

“Sevilla announces they have sacked Diego Alonso,” said the club in a statement.

Alonso failed to record a victory in both the Spanish top flight and Champions League after being appointed on October 10.

Sevilla lost three and drew five of eight La Liga games under Alonso and finished bottom of their Champions League group.

The 48-year-old’s only victories at the helm both came in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition.

Alonso had replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar, who led the team to a record-extending seventh Europa League triumph in May. — AFP

