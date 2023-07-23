LONDON, July 23 — Aston Villa yesterday completed the signing of France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth a reported €60 million.

Diaby, 24, becomes Villa’s third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres.

Diaby has 10 France caps but was not part of the squad that reached the World Cup final in Qatar in 2022.

Having come up through the ranks at hometown club Paris St Germain, Diaby moved to Leverkusen in 2019.

He scored 49 goals in 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side before completing his switch to Villa Park. — AFP