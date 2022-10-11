Tomorrow’s 178.9km Stage 2 from Kuala Klawang to Raub, which is the longest route in this year’s edition, will have three sprint zones in Simpang Durian, Karak and Mempaga and two climb zones in Petaseh and Bukit Damar. — Picture from Facebook/Le Tour de Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Russian cyclist Gleb Syritsa powered his way to victory in Stage 1 of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 here today.

The 22-year-old Astana Qazaqstan Team rider completed the 157.3-kilometre (km) journey from Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan to the Petronas Twin Tower (KLCC) here in 3 hours, 43 minutes and 33 seconds (s).

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team rider Eriend Blikra and Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team’s (TSG) Jambaljamts Sainbayar came in four seconds behind to finish second and third respectively.

The win sees Gleb donning two jerseys — the yellow jersey as the overall leader and the green jersey as the sprint king.

The red jersey (King of the Mountain) and white jersey (leading Asian rider) belonged to Mongolian Jambaljamts.

Tomorrow’s 178.9km Stage 2 from Kuala Klawang to Raub, which is the longest route in this year’s edition, will have three sprint zones in Simpang Durian, Karak and Mempaga and two climb zones in Petaseh and Bukit Damar. — Bernama