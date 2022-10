Indonesian National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo speaks during a news conference upon his visit to the Kanjuruhan stadium where riot and stampede took place following the football match between Arema vs Persebaya, in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 2 — More than 320 people were injured and 125 killed in a deadly soccer stampede in Indonesia’s East Java at the weekend, a police official said today.

East Java police spokesman Dirmanto said the number of people injured now stood at 323, up from an earlier count of 180. Authorities have also confirmed a total 125 fatalities. — Reuters