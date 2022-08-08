Andre Anura Anuar after winning gold at the Sea Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May. — Bernama file pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 8 — A lack of experience in competing at the highest international level is one of the reasons why national athlete Andre Anura Anuar failed to shine in the men’s triple jump final of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here yesterday.

His coach, Ahmad Firdaus Salim said Andre, who failed to register a mark at the Alexander Stadium after all his three attempts were disqualified, seemed unable to handle the pressure of competing against world-class opponents on the last day of the quadrennial Games.

“This is Andre’s second appearance at the highest level... three months after winning gold at the Sea Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

“Of course it’s disappointing but it’s not meant to be for Andre this time. If he has enough experience, I think he will have no problems performing better in the future,” he told Bernama.

India’s Eldhose Paul cleared 17.03 metres (m) to bag the gold medal while his teammate, Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid (17.02m) took silver and Bermuda’s Jah-Nai Perinchied (16.92) settled for bronze.

Ahmad Firdaus believes that Andre, who holds the national long jump record of 8.02m which he set at the 2019 Sea Games in Manila, Philippines, has the potential to go far in triple jump.

He said the Sabahan has the technique required to be competitive in the event and that Andre only needs to work harder during training and take part in more international-level competitions to be successful in the future. — Bernama