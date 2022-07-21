In this file photo taken on July 14, 2022 Israel-Premier Tech team's British rider Chris Froome (centre) reacts after the 12th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165,1km between Briancon and L'Alpe-d'Huez, in the French Alps. — AFP pic

LOURDES, July 21 — Four-time champion Chris Froome was one of three riders to drop out of the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid ahead of Thursday’s 18th stage from Lourdes to the High Pyrenees.

Spain’s Imanol Erviti of Movistar and Italian Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious also withdrew.

“Tests taken just before today’s start showed that Chris has Covid,” Froome’s Israel Premier-Tech team said.

Froome has never shown the same form as before his terrible accident at the 2019 Criterium de Dauphine.

But the veteran was digging deep on the 2022 Tour and was 26th in the overall classification around an hour off the overall lead. — AFP