Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing in Chester, north-west England, May 23, 2022. — AFP pic

CHESTER, July 15 — The trial of Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy has been delayed by two weeks, a court official told AFP today.

Mendy, 27, had been due to face trial on July 25 charged with eight counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape against seven women.

But the trial will now start on August 10, an official at Chester Crown Court in north-west England said.

Mendy, who has been suspended by City since he was charged by police, denies all the allegations.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, has also pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women. — AFP