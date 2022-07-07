US midfielder Tyler Adams (4) looks to pass against Uruguay during an international friendly soccer match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City June 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 7 — United States international Tyler Adams has joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media said the Yorkshire outfit paid around £20 million (RM105.3 million) for the midfielder.

Adams will play under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch for the third time in his career following previous stints together at Leipzig and New York Red Bulls.

Adams made more than 100 appearances for Leipzig after joining the Bundesliga club in 2019.

The 23-year-old has 30 caps for the United States and won the Concacaf Nations League title with them in June 2021.

Leeds begin their Premier League campaign with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 6. — Reuters