RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams (second from right) and teammates celebrate after the match against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon August 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 5 — Leeds United in England continued their United States theme with the addition of midfielder Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig on a US$24 million (RM105.9 million) transfer, ESPN reported.

Under American manager Jesse Marsch, Leeds United avoided relegation last season to remain in the Premier League. The club also added another American product this offseason, landing forward/midfielder Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg.

Adams, 23, and Aaronson, 21, played key roles in helping the United States Men’s National Team advance to the World Cup at Qatar starting in November.

Adams, a New York native, has played at RBI Leipzig in Germany’s Bundesliga for the past four seasons with the team finishing as high as second place in 2020-21 and never lower than fourth. The defensive-minded midfielder has a goal and four assists in 75 games in Germany.

Aaronson, a New Jersey native, helped RB Salzburg to the Austrian Bundesliga title in each of the past two seasons, scoring nine goals with nine assists going back to the 2020-21 season.

Marsch spent time as Adams’ head coach in Germany and Aaronson’s head coach in Austria. — Field Level Media/ Reuters