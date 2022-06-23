The 19-year-old took bronze in the women's keirin final held at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Young women's track cycling star Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri added another medal to her collection on the last day of the Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi, India, yesterday.

The 19-year-old took bronze in the women's keirin final held at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome.

Mina Sato from Japan won the event while the silver went to South Korean rider Park Ji Hae.

Last Sunday, Nurul Izzah made her name as the first Malaysian woman rider to win gold at the Asian competition when she topped the 500-metre time trial with a time of 35.499 seconds.

Meanwhile, the national junior team took home two more medals through its two women cyclists, Nyo Ci Hui in the omnium event and Azwa Nabila Abdullah in the keirin.

Ci Hui grabbed the silver by collecting 116 points overall behind the champion from Japan, Maho Kakita (153 points) while the Uzbek rider, Asal Rizaeva won the bronze (110 points).

Azwa settled for bronze medal while South Korean Kim Doye won the gold medal, followed by her compatriot Na Yunseo for silver.— Bernama