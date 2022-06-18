Sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi celebrating his success after winning the men's 100 meters and breaking the championship record by recording a time of 10.28 seconds at the 2022 Perak Open Athletics Championship at the Perak Stadium Ipoh June 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 18 —National junior sprinter Muhammad Azeem Fahmi improved his personal record in the 100 metre (m) event at the 2022 Perak Open Athletics Championship today.

The 18-year-old who is dubbed Malaysia’s Usain Bolt registered a time of 10.28 seconds (s) to win the men’s 100m at Perak Stadium here this afternoon.

His effort improved his previous personal best of 10.37s that he recorded at the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Allcomers Championship on March 26.

"I feel I’m on track to prepare well for the Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Cali, Colombia this August.

"Of course I have my target that I achieved today, which is to record a time under 10.3s,” he told reporters, adding that he was grateful and satisfied with his achievement.

Muhammad Azeem also received a token from the Perak state government for scoring six As out of nine subjects of his Sijil Malaysia (SPM) examinations that was announced on Thursday.

The token of appreciation was presented by Perak Youth, Sports, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed to Muhammad Azeem after the championship. — Bernama