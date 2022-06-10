National assistant coach Datuk Leong Mun Yee said Malaysia would bank on dive parings of Gabriel Gilbert Daim-Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Wendy Ng Yan Yee for medals in the mixed 3m springboard synchronised event but said that the coaching team has yet to decide on who would compete in the mixed 10m platform synchronised event. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysian diving camp can look forward to securing medals from two new events in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games next month — the mixed three-metre (m) springboard synchronised event and the mixed 10m platform synchronised event.

National assistant coach Datuk Leong Mun Yee said Malaysia would bank on dive parings of Gabriel Gilbert Daim-Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Wendy Ng Yan Yee for medals in the mixed 3m springboard synchronised event but said that the coaching team has yet to decide on who would compete in the mixed 10m platform synchronised event.

“Datuk Pandelela Rinong could have a chance to compete in the mixed 10m platform synchronised but it all hinges on her body condition as she will participate in two events, the women’s 10m platform event and women’s 10m platform synchronised event.

“I think all countries that participate in these two new events stand a chance to win medals...as for us, if our divers can perform well, I believe we can deliver the medals,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

She added that the national team was currently gearing up for the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from June 18 to July 3.

Although the tournament in Budapest will not serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Mun Yee said it was a good warm-up for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She also expressed satisfaction over their preparation, saying that all divers were currently injury-free and that she hoped they could maintain their consistency to perform well at the upcoming tournaments, especially the Commonwealth Games that begins from July 28 to August 8. — Bernama