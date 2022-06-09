Carlos Alcaraz reacts to a point during his match against Alexander Zverev on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros, Paris May 31, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 9 — Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will miss next week’s Wimbledon tune-up event at Queen’s Club in London due to a slight elbow issue, the 19-year-old said on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month, becoming the youngest player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the US Open last eight.

“As u all know, I was super excited to play at @QueensTennis but a slight elbow issue means I can’t! I hope to be there in 2023... see u all in the UK in a few days!” the world number seven tweeted.

The teenager, who won back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid on clay, will look to continue his good form on grass ahead of Wimbledon which begins on June 27. — Reuters