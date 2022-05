Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after victory over US' Sebastian Korda in their men's singles match on day six of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris May 27, 2022. ― AFP pic

PARIS, May 28 ― Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the fourth round at the French Open yesterday since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Alcaraz, 19, beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 as he avenged last month's loss to the American at Monte Carlo ― his only defeat on clay this year in 21 matches.

His comfortable victory was in stark contrast to his troubles in the third round when he had to save a match point and go five sets to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Playing in the tougher half of the draw, Alcaraz could face third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal are potential semi-final opponents.

However, the teenager defeated all three on his way to the Madrid Masters title earlier this month.

“I think I am ready,” he said. “If I win this tournament I would say it's my golden ticket.” The sixth seed goes on to face Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Khachanov, who knocked out British 10th seed Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the last 16, made the quarter-finals in 2019.

“I just practice with him just once, but I watch other matches from him, so I know that it's going to be a tough match,” said Alcaraz.

“But at the same time as well he's a tough opponent and I like those matches.” ― AFP