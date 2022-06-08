Bahrain, who are ranked 89th in the world, had to work hard initially, but breathed a sigh of relief when goals from Ali Abdula Haram and Komail Hasan al-Aswad towards the end of the first half sealed the deal. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Bahrain notched up a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in their opening Group E fixture of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifying campaign at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

The favourites, who are ranked 89th in the world, had to work hard initially, but breathed a sigh of relief when goals from Ali Abdula Haram and Komail Hasan al-Aswad towards the end of the first half sealed the deal.

In the match attended by 826 spectators, Bahrain came close to scoring the first through Amine Mohamad Benaddi’s header, but it was blocked by goalkeeper Anisur Rahman.

Rahman went on to make a string of beautiful saves including Komail Hasan’s free kick in the 23rd minute, before Ali Abdula jumped up high to head in a corner kick in the 34th minute.

Helio Sousa’s men doubled the lead eight minutes later as an unmarked Komail Hasan calmly fired a shot from outside the penalty box.

The victory over 188th-ranked Bangladesh will be a boost for Bahrain ahead of their second match against Malaysia on Saturday, before closing the campaign against Turkmenistan on June 14. — Bernama