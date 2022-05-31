Andy O’Boyle, who was previously an academy coach at United, will work with football director John Murtough as the club continue their rebuild. — Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, May 31 — Manchester United have appointed Andy O’Boyle, previously head of elite performance at the Premier League, as their new deputy football director, the Old Trafford club said today.

O’Boyle, who was previously an academy coach at United, will work with football director John Murtough as the club continue their rebuild.

United have just endured a torrid campaign in which they finished sixth with 58 points — their lowest in the Premier League era — and failed to win any silverware.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club’s leadership,” Murtough said.

“Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.” He has had coaching stints with Liverpool and England’s Under-21s as well as lower-league sides Coventry City and Wrexham.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under (new manager) Erik ten Hag, and the Academy and women’s teams go from strength to strength,” O’Boyle said.

O’Boyle’s appointment is the latest step in a shake-up of United’s operations, with Matt Judge resigning as director of football negotiations while Richard Arnold was named CEO in January. — Reuters